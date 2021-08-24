Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NPO stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

