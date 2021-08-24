Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.