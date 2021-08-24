Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 430,925 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

