Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Littelfuse worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $277.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

