Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $20.46 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 198,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.47 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

