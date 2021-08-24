Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 119.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Energizer worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after buying an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Energizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

