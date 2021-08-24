Centaur Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $634,777.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

