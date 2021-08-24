Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

