Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.08 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

