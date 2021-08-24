Caspian Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $573,070.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.25 or 0.00797207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00099958 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

