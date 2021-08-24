Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

CASY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $201.50. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

