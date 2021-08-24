Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 4.6%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 10,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

