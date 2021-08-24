Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.82 Million in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 310,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. AbCellera Biologics comprises approximately 3.1% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after purchasing an additional 505,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

