Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 0.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 20,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,026. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.