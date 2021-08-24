Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,991 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,293. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93.

