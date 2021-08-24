Capital Square LLC Sells 10,631 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. MFA Financial accounts for 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 81,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.