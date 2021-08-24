Capital Square LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.37. 18,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

