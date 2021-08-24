Capital Square LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $42,735,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

