Capital Square LLC Buys 50,813 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the period. New Residential Investment makes up 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 433,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,480. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

