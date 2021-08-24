Capital Square LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. 1,830,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,891,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $271.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

