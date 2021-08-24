Capital Square LLC Acquires 29,640 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,176. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

