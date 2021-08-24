Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,471.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.