Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post sales of $45.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,787,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 8,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,823. The company has a market cap of $716.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

