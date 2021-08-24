Canaccord Genuity Trims Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Target Price to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.91.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.