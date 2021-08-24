Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.26. 716,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth $33,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

