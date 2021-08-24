Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 628.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SYLD traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,097. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41.

