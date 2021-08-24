Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 51,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,668. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.