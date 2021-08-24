Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.06% of Calix worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.