Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer Sells 34 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,039.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,926.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

