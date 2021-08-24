C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AI stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. 2,399,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,511. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.78. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

