ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $49,883.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

