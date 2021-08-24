Bytecoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,766.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $314.97 million and $87,766.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00646383 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

