Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,179. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $944.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

