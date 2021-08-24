Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,179. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $944.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

