Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.23 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $82.23 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00011307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00801865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099722 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,347,928 coins and its circulating supply is 14,972,928 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

