Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.