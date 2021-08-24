BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

