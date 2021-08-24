BSC Station (BSCS) Price Hits $0.0677 on Major Exchanges

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $2.21 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.05 or 1.00023341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00986514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.11 or 0.06563031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

