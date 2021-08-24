Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Position Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

