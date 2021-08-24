Brokers Offer Predictions for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $189.48 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 369.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 493.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

