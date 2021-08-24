Brokerages Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target at $57.00

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SHNWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

