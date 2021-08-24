Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price at $11.80

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. 1,763,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

