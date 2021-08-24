Brokerages Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Target Price at $20.17

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 116,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

