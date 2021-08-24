Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.48 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

