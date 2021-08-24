Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target at $49.75

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Corteva has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

