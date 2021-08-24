Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $53.30

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,141 shares of company stock worth $6,307,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.