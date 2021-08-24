Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $602.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of WWD traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.01. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,197. Woodward has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Woodward by 110,430.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 150.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,683 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

