Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.57. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $242.13. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,143. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.51. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

