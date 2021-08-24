Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SPXC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. 63,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

