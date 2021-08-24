Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post sales of $574.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the highest is $580.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

Shares of SBAC traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

