Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post sales of $574.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the highest is $580.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SBAC traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
See Also: What is a stock split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.