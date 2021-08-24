Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NESR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,310. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

